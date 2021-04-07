Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives $49.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.83.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICPT shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st.
In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 147,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,129,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at $492,246.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $23.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $776.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.85. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $95.98.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.10 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. On average, analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
