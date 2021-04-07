Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives $49.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICPT shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 147,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,129,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at $492,246.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $23.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $776.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.85. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $95.98.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.10 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. On average, analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

