Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives $121.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,236 shares of company stock worth $3,624,057. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 16,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 327.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 250,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ICE remained flat at $$113.91 during trading on Friday. 31,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,720. The stock has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $119.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.08 and its 200 day moving average is $108.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

