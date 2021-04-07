Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.43% from the stock’s current price.

IFSPF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lowered Interfor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Interfor from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Interfor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFSPF traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.33. 8,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599. Interfor has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $24.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

