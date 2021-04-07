International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT Raised to $47.00 at KeyCorp

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.86% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.
NYSE IP opened at $55.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $56.98.
In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth $657,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 120,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
International Paper Company Profile
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
