International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT Raised to $47.00 at KeyCorp

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.86% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NYSE IP opened at $55.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $56.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth $657,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 120,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

