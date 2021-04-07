Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $804.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intuitive Surgical witnessed growth in da Vinci procedure volume in the fourth quarter of 2020. Expansion in operating margin is a positive. Further, despite the COVID-19 pandemic induced challenging environment, the company’s core businesses exhibited stability, thereby reflecting healthy operational health. The company’s Extended Use Program was utilized across numerous da Vinci surgeries during the fourth quarter. Shares of the company outperformed the industry in a year's time. Intuitive Surgical ended the fourth quarter on a solid note. However, the company witnessed weak performance in its Systems segment in the quarter under review. It also saw contraction in gross margin in the fourth quarter. Intense competition in the global MedTech space remains a concern.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ISRG. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $862.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $862.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $753.74.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $766.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $90.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.34, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $485.89 and a 12 month high of $826.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $734.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $746.60.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $393,084.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,758. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

