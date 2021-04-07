Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.
VVR stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $4.28.
About Invesco Senior Income Trust
