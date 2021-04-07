Investors Buy High Volume of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Call Options (NYSE:DMYD)

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 6,182 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 500% compared to the typical volume of 1,030 call options.

NYSE:DMYD opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. dMY Technology Group, Inc. II has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DMYD shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. II

dMY Technology Group, Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

