Investors Buy High Volume of Immunovant Call Options (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 7,932 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 910% compared to the average daily volume of 785 call options.

Immunovant stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.61. 20,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,841. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.28. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -12.09.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Immunovant by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Immunovant by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 24,641 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

