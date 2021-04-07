IQ.cash (IQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $220,296.00

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. IQ.cash has a market capitalization of $453,291.12 and $220,296.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IQ.cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00069351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.05 or 0.00261279 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005625 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $422.89 or 0.00756539 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,691.00 or 0.99630545 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00016215 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000466 BTC.

About IQ.cash

IQ.cash’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 tokens. The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

