IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,089 U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USCR. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Concrete by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in U.S. Concrete by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in U.S. Concrete by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,295.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $300,636. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

USCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.86. 178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,246. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.96. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.34.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Concrete Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

