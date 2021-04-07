IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Paychex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,796,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,938 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,370,000 after acquiring an additional 338,582 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,397,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX opened at $96.66 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.59.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

