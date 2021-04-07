IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 22,531 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,029,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,380,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.11.

GPI opened at $155.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.23. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $175.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.34%.

In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $544,040.00. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total transaction of $819,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,668.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.