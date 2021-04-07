IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 86,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter.

RDIV stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.23. The company had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,411. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.98. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $41.49.

