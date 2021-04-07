iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,612 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.43% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $88.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.83. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $88.70.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.