iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Purchased by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $38.66. The stock had a trading volume of 54,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999,425. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.93.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

