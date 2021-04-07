iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $407.21. 131,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,373,795. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $392.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.60. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $265.70 and a 52-week high of $408.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

