iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITOS. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $107,192,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,112,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,098,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,138,000 after buying an additional 330,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,064,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,009,000 after acquiring an additional 402,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $10,028,000. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

ITOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.01. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). Equities analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iTeos Therapeutics Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.