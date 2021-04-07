Jane Street Group LLC Invests $736,000 in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 44,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.52. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $49.16.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

KOF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

