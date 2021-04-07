Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $695,000 Investment in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,534 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Boise Cascade by 196.2% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $2,985,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Boise Cascade by 2.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

BCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

BCC opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.79. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In other Boise Cascade news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.