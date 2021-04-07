Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 2,694 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GMS by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,724,000 after purchasing an additional 283,837 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GMS by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 632,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 263,894 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in GMS by 1,318.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 197,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 183,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 20.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 597,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after buying an additional 99,782 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upped their price target on GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

In related news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $369,231.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.81 per share, with a total value of $3,184,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMS opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.35. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.50 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The Geographic Divisions segment comprises the Central, Midwest, Northeast, Southern, Southeast, Western, and Canada.

