Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys New Shares in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,778 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,741,000 after purchasing an additional 422,731 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $432,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ROCK stock opened at $89.78 on Wednesday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.39 and a 1-year high of $103.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

