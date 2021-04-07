Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys Shares of 25,000 KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $823,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,624,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,903,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,238,000.

Shares of KINZU opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $11.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48.

KINS Technology Group Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

