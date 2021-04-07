Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases New Shares in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NV5 Global by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $97.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.86 and its 200 day moving average is $79.57. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $109.39.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NVEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on NV5 Global in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NV5 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.