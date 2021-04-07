Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Jde Peets from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of JDEPF stock opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67. Jde Peets has a 12-month low of $36.39 and a 12-month high of $45.15.

