Jefferies Financial Group Increases BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $54.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.56.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

NYSE BWA opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.11.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $742,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $100,344,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $76,912,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,561,000 after buying an additional 1,388,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after buying an additional 870,586 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.