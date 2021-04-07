Jefferies Financial Group Increases BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $54.00

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.56.

NYSE BWA opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.11.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $742,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $100,344,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $76,912,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,561,000 after buying an additional 1,388,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after buying an additional 870,586 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit