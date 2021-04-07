JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,513.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,965 shares of company stock worth $262,562. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth $2,245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after buying an additional 2,640,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 409,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 54,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

