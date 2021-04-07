Jill Simeone Sells 4,811 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Jill Simeone sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $954,598.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,039.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ETSY traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.02. 2,198,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,425,049. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.31. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

ETSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

