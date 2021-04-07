JinkoSolar (JKS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE JKS opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on JKS shares. CICC Research cut JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.