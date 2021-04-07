John Francis Kelly Sells 321 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) insider John Francis Kelly sold 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $14,778.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,845.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Francis Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, John Francis Kelly sold 357 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $17,575.11.

On Tuesday, January 12th, John Francis Kelly sold 250 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $13,417.50.

EPAY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.96. 1,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.62. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $55.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.32, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 699.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 328,925 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter worth about $204,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

