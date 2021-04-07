JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of HelloFresh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut HelloFresh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HelloFresh stock traded down $4.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,954. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.15. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $92.77.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

