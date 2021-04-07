JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of HelloFresh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut HelloFresh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HelloFresh stock traded down $4.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,954. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.15. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $92.77.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit