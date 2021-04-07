JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 356,302 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,545 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 356,302 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $47,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 33,950 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,361 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 533,397 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $6,085,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 96,608 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 42,507 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,082,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $2,410,934.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,639,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,362 shares of company stock worth $11,888,467 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.52.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $82.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $84.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

