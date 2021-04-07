JUIICE Reaches Market Cap of $262,566.78 (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One JUIICE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUIICE has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. JUIICE has a total market capitalization of $262,566.78 and $326.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUIICE Profile

JUIICE is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io . The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

Buying and Selling JUIICE

