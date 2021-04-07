Julius Knowles Sells 27,151 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles sold 27,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $1,630,960.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Julius Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Julius Knowles sold 11,202 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total value of $659,685.78.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Julius Knowles sold 12,327 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $707,076.72.

On Monday, March 1st, Julius Knowles sold 12,979 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $818,845.11.

On Thursday, February 18th, Julius Knowles sold 28,617 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $1,741,916.79.

On Thursday, February 11th, Julius Knowles sold 11,561 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $749,384.02.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.12.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KROS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

