KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KOOKMIN BANK, formerly KB Financial Group Inc., is a commercial bank in Korea. On the asset side, the Company provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers. On the deposit side, it provides a range of deposit products and related services to both individuals and enterprises of all sizes. “

KB Financial Group stock opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. KB Financial Group has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.97. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that KB Financial Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 289.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 19,235 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in KB Financial Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in KB Financial Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in KB Financial Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

