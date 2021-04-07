KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “KOOKMIN BANK, formerly KB Financial Group Inc., is a commercial bank in Korea. On the asset side, the Company provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers. On the deposit side, it provides a range of deposit products and related services to both individuals and enterprises of all sizes. “
KB Financial Group stock opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. KB Financial Group has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.97. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 289.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 19,235 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in KB Financial Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in KB Financial Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in KB Financial Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.61% of the company’s stock.
About KB Financial Group
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
