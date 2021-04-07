KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading Down 3.5%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s stock price traded down 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.90 and last traded at $58.05. 6,222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,800,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.16.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on KE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.30.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $22.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.28 billion. KE’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KE by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

About KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

