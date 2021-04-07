Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PPRUY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Kering stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.87. The stock had a trading volume of 64,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,311. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.43. Kering has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $74.44. The stock has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

