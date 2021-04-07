KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.82

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (OTCMKTS:KHDHF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.82 and traded as high as $1.90. KHD Humboldt Wedag International shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 659 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82.

About KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF)

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG provides various engineering products and services for the cement industry worldwide. The company offers clean technology solutions; and pyro processing equipment, including preheaters, calciner, bypass, and firing systems, rotary kilns, clinker coolers, and large fans.

