Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.93 and last traded at $24.93. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KLPEF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Klépierre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average is $20.79.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

