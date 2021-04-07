Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CFO John S. Anderson Sells 34,143 Shares

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $734,074.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:KN opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -537.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $21.94.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Knowles during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Knowles by 71.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

