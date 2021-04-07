Knowles (NYSE:KN) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.94

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.94 and last traded at $21.67, with a volume of 590916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on KN shares. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -537.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $101,365.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,544.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $140,673.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,546.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,010 shares of company stock worth $1,076,114 over the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KN. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Knowles by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Knowles by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Knowles by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Knowles by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

