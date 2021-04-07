Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,459,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,467,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,108,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,458,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,552,000 after purchasing an additional 567,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,081.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 531,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after purchasing an additional 486,264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,457. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $70.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

