Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.28. 198,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,189,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $189.53 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.42 and its 200-day moving average is $261.45.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

