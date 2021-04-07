Kronos Bio, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on April 7th (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio’s (NASDAQ:KRON) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 7th. Kronos Bio had issued 13,157,895 shares in its IPO on October 9th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,005 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of Kronos Bio’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

Shares of KRON stock opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. Kronos Bio has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.71.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that Kronos Bio will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $82,600,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,745,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $47,934,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $45,603,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth $39,367,000.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.