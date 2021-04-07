Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) versus Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Critical Analysis

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Kulicke and Soffa Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Microchip Technology pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries pays out 58.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Microchip Technology pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Microchip Technology has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years.

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Microchip Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries 8.39% 7.92% 5.53% Microchip Technology 11.62% 25.02% 8.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Microchip Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 0 3 0 3.00 Microchip Technology 0 6 19 1 2.81

Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus price target of $46.33, suggesting a potential downside of 17.59%. Microchip Technology has a consensus price target of $148.17, suggesting a potential downside of 7.82%. Given Microchip Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Microchip Technology is more favorable than Kulicke and Soffa Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.6% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Microchip Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries $623.18 million 5.60 $52.30 million $0.95 59.18 Microchip Technology $5.27 billion 8.21 $570.60 million $5.18 31.03

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Kulicke and Soffa Industries. Microchip Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kulicke and Soffa Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Microchip Technology beats Kulicke and Soffa Industries on 16 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions. The APS segment manufactures and sells dicing blades, capillaries, and bonding wedges. The company also services, maintains, repairs, and upgrades equipment. It serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications. It also provides development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller products for specific applications; field-programmable gate array (FPGA) products; and analog, power, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, discrete diodes and metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETS), radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products. In addition, the company offers memory products consisting of serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, serial static random access memories, and serial electrically erasable random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices; and licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one time programmable NVM technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, analog, and neuromorphic compute products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it offers wafer foundry and assembly, and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and timing systems products, application specific integrated circuits, aerospace products. Microchip Technology Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

