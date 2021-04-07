LABS Group (LABS) Trading 27.4% Lower Over Last Week

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, LABS Group has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for $0.0628 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $47.56 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00070955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.74 or 0.00270573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005567 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.82 or 0.00773782 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,671.64 or 1.00389115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00017237 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000467 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

