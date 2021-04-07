Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $203,000 in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.05. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $42.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

In other news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

