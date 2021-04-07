Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

NYSE:AWK opened at $152.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $112.50 and a one year high of $172.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.13.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.