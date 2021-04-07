Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.92.

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,586. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $136.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.24. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.47, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Article: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.