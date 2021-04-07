Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,233 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,378,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BLK traded up $5.30 on Wednesday, hitting $787.01. 2,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.00 and a 1-year high of $788.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $724.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $687.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $4.13 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Comments


