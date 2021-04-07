Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 449.7% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 44,749 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,161.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 164,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,724.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.17. The stock had a trading volume of 184,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,875,593. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average is $49.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

